Try 3 months for $3

OAK CREEK — An Oak Creek man claimed the $1 Million top prize for the Magnificent Millions scratch game on Monday in Madison.

Brian Duff purchased his $30 ticket at Gary’s Beer and Liquor, 9555 S. Howell Ave., in Oak Creek. Duff told Lottery officials that he purchased the ticket on a day off of work. He found out that he had won when he scanned the ticket and a message appeared instructing him to claim at the Lottery office.

After working two jobs and being awake for nearly 24 hours, Duff came to Madison to claim the prize. He emotionally told Lottery officials that he planned to use the money to help his mother.

The win marked the final top prize claim for the game, which means no additional stock will be supplied to retailers, who may elect to continue to sell their remaining stock or return it to the Lottery. The game end for Magnificent Millions will be July 13, starting a 180-day prize claim period.

Odds of winning one of the two $1,000,000 Magnificent Millions top prizes is 1 in 160,000.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments