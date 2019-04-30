OAK CREEK — An Oak Creek man claimed the $1 Million top prize for the Magnificent Millions scratch game on Monday in Madison.
Brian Duff purchased his $30 ticket at Gary’s Beer and Liquor, 9555 S. Howell Ave., in Oak Creek. Duff told Lottery officials that he purchased the ticket on a day off of work. He found out that he had won when he scanned the ticket and a message appeared instructing him to claim at the Lottery office.
After working two jobs and being awake for nearly 24 hours, Duff came to Madison to claim the prize. He emotionally told Lottery officials that he planned to use the money to help his mother.
The win marked the final top prize claim for the game, which means no additional stock will be supplied to retailers, who may elect to continue to sell their remaining stock or return it to the Lottery. The game end for Magnificent Millions will be July 13, starting a 180-day prize claim period.
Odds of winning one of the two $1,000,000 Magnificent Millions top prizes is 1 in 160,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.