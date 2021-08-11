Oak Creek 15-year-old builds new pier for nature center in Caledonia as part of Eagle Scout project

CALEDONIA — While most hopeful Eagle Scouts finish their final projects around the time they turn 18, Bryce Hanson wanted to be ahead of the game.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
The 15-year-old from Oak Creek put the final boards and screws down last Wednesday on his Eagle Scout project, a new dock on Duck Weed Pond for River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
“I got an early start; I just kept going,” Hanson said. “I just wanted to do it so I’d be an example for other scouts.”
Once he is officially named an Eagle Scout, Hanson plans to go on more trips and enjoy his time left in Troop 218 as an Eagle Scout, before he graduates high school. He can additionally set an example as a leader for the younger scouts before he heads off to future endeavors.
A need for a new dock
Hanson began installing his Eagle Scout project in mid-July. But the planning phases go back two years, when he was just barely a teenager.
Bryce worked with his grandfather, a soil engineer, to redesign the pilings, or deep-set foundations, of the dock. The previous pier had lasted about 30 years, but was sinking into the soil.
Volunteers have kept the dock usable throughout the years, but, “this dock was pretty much falling apart,” said Dave Shapiro, business manager for River Bend Nature Center. “The old one was just really a mess. It was almost in the water.”
Shapiro went to a Troop 218 meeting, and one of the scout masters came up to Shapiro and said, “If anyone can do it, Bryce can.”
“That was a pretty good start,” Shapiro said. “I meet people like Bryce and I think the future’s in good hands.”
The dock’s main purpose is to provide a space for children exploring on field trips. River Bend typically hosts kindergarteners and first graders where they “dip stuff out of ponds and see what we find,” Shapiro said.
This may include invertebrates such as larvae.
Field trips have been on pause due to COVID-19, but the nature center is hopeful they will come back soon, he said.
Building the project
Constructing the dock from start to finish has been a family affair.
Bryce’s father, Justin Hanson, is an engineer, so he helped create CAD (computer-aided design) drawings of the pier. The family changed it from the previous L-shape to a straight path leading up to an octagon gathering place.
“It took a long time to design it,” said Bryce’s mother, Becky Hanson, who additionally appointed her brother, a contractor, to help. “Challenging, challenging soil to work with.”
The cost of the project was $7,800. With the help of 103 donors, Bryce raised $9,600. The extra money raised will go toward River Bend as a cash donation. The donors were made up of friends, family and the business Marlo Incorporated, a water softening equipment supplier at 2227 South St. in Racine.
“Marlo really likes River Bend because they’re just on the other side of the airport there,” said Justin, vice president of operations at Marlo. “They were super excited about it.”
Another Eagle Scout redid the boardwalk directly next to the pier in April 2018. The Hansons constructed the edge of their pier to match the staggered boardwalk pattern.
Friends and family helped physically build the project, along with Justin’s coworkers at Marlo. Bryce personally put in 200 hours on this project — but adding up the hours of all those who were involved, it’s about 400.
“It’s beautiful,” Shapiro said of the finished product. “It’s really well engineered and we’re very happy with it.”
Bryce said his favorite part was seeing everything come together. He enjoyed learning aspects of engineering, which he said may be a future career path for him. The Oak Creek High School incoming sophomore already has running plans for his future, and hopes to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
But in the meantime, before he’s officially an Eagle Scout, Bryce still has three badges to finish, will have a Board of Review interview and finally a Court of Honor to recognize what he’s accomplished.
Bryce said finishing the project was an awesome accomplishment for him, but it also showed him the support he has.
“It really feels good to be able to help people and the community,” Bryce said. “I hope it gives opportunities to all the people who come here to explore this pond and enjoy nature out here.”
Justin said the amount of support Bryce has is a testament to his attitude, his willingness and his contributions to other people’s projects. Bryce helped some of the first Racine County female Eagle Scouts with their projects — siblings Annie and Carole Scheidt, two of four of the first-ever female Eagle Scouts connected to Racine County, who were featured by The Journal Times in February.
“He’s very engaged in the troops and with the community,” Justin said.
“In the beginning, when I saw this little kid with this big project, and then now I see that it actually happened, I was impressed,” Becky said. “He was able to make it happen.”
In photos, from start to finish: See the progress of River Bend Nature Center's new Duck Weed Pond pier
Exploring the dock
Exploring the water
Duck Weed Pond trail
Beginning of a new dock
Building the final project
Screwing down a final board
Peter Kveton's boardwalk
Justin and son Bryce
Justin and Bryce
Justin Hanson uses circular saw
Octagon gathering place design
Bryce Hanson reads over inscription
Bryce Hanson and finished project
"I meet people like Bryce and I think the future's in good hands."
Dave Shapiro, River Bend Nature Center business manager