Oak Creek 15-year-old builds new pier for nature center in Caledonia as part of Eagle Scout project

CALEDONIA — While most hopeful Eagle Scouts finish their final projects around the time they turn 18, Bryce Hanson wanted to be ahead of the game.

The 15-year-old from Oak Creek put the final boards and screws down last Wednesday on his Eagle Scout project, a new dock on Duck Weed Pond for River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

“I got an early start; I just kept going,” Hanson said. “I just wanted to do it so I’d be an example for other scouts.”

Once he is officially named an Eagle Scout, Hanson plans to go on more trips and enjoy his time left in Troop 218 as an Eagle Scout, before he graduates high school. He can additionally set an example as a leader for the younger scouts before he heads off to future endeavors.

A need for a new dock

Hanson began installing his Eagle Scout project in mid-July. But the planning phases go back two years, when he was just barely a teenager.

Bryce worked with his grandfather, a soil engineer, to redesign the pilings, or deep-set foundations, of the dock. The previous pier had lasted about 30 years, but was sinking into the soil.