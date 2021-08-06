O&H to debut chocolate malt kringle and exclusive ice cream sundae on Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT — Hometown traditions will unite when O&H Danish Bakery debuts its newest limited-edition Racine Chocolate Malt Kringle on Saturday at 5910 Washington Ave.
O&H is also partnering with Mullen’s Dairy Bar and hosting an ice cream social at 1-5 p.m. at the Washington location to celebrate the launch of the new flavor. The event will have games, other bakery treats and ice cream from Mullen’s for attendees to enjoy.
The new kringle features O&H’s signature pastry filled with a creamy malt filling, topped with chocolate malt frosting and sprinkled with pieces of malted milk balls.
Mullen’s Dairy Bar has also worked with O&H to create an exclusive Racine Chocolate Malt Kringle Sundae, which will only be available during the ice cream social. The sundae features vanilla ice cream made from scratch, chocolate syrup, a slice of the kringle and some malt powder.
According to a press release, the new kringle is an homage to the popular malted milk product invented by Racine brothers William and James Horlick in the late 1800s.
“We feel honored to be a part of the Racine community and thought there was no better way to celebrate that than with a tribute to the city itself by inviting our valued customers out for an afternoon of fun, Kringle and ice cream,” said Eric Olesen, third-generation co-owner of O&H in the release. “The Racine Chocolate Malt Kringle is really something special and we can’t wait for you all to try it.”
The Racine-inspired kringle is another example of O&H continuing to invest in its roots, including opening its newest location on Douglas Avenue, according to the press release: “Over the last 72 years, O&H Danish Bakery has grown to include multiple locations in Southeast Wisconsin and has garnered a nationwide following, but its roots have always remained in Racine.”
The kringle will be available in the bakery’s five locations on Saturday and is currently available to pre-order for online shipping orders. The kringle will only be available for two weeks in August.