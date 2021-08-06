O&H to debut chocolate malt kringle and exclusive ice cream sundae on Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT — Hometown traditions will unite when O&H Danish Bakery debuts its newest limited-edition Racine Chocolate Malt Kringle on Saturday at 5910 Washington Ave.

O&H is also partnering with Mullen’s Dairy Bar and hosting an ice cream social at 1-5 p.m. at the Washington location to celebrate the launch of the new flavor. The event will have games, other bakery treats and ice cream from Mullen’s for attendees to enjoy.

The new kringle features O&H’s signature pastry filled with a creamy malt filling, topped with chocolate malt frosting and sprinkled with pieces of malted milk balls.

Mullen’s Dairy Bar has also worked with O&H to create an exclusive Racine Chocolate Malt Kringle Sundae, which will only be available during the ice cream social. The sundae features vanilla ice cream made from scratch, chocolate syrup, a slice of the kringle and some malt powder.

According to a press release, the new kringle is an homage to the popular malted milk product invented by Racine brothers William and James Horlick in the late 1800s.