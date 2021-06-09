O&H launches limited-edition whiskey kringle

RACINE — World-renowned O&H Danish Bakery and Highland Park Whisky have teamed up to launch a limited-edition, small batch whiskey kringle in time for Father’s Day.
“We’re thrilled to be releasing this first-of-its-kind whiskey kringle for fathers and single malt whisky lovers around the country to enjoy,” said Eric Olesen, third generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery in a press release. “Highland Park is extremely proud of its history and doing things the right way. We thought they were absolutely the ideal partner when we looked for a new offering that would taste great and appeal to dads this Father’s Day.”
The whiskey kringle, available now in the bakery’s locations and online for delivery, features O&H’s classic tender pastry filled with a Highland Park whisky-infused caramel and topped with buttery streusel. The pastry is then coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with a smoky drizzle of vanilla icing.
“Just like Highland Park, O&H Danish Bakery combines time old tradition and the very best craftsmanship to achieve perfection of its products,” said Lindsey Nauman, senior brand manager, Highland Park, Edrington Americas in the release. “We’re delighted to be part of this partnership featuring O&H’s innovative take on a kringle which prioritizes quality and taste just as we also do when making Highland Park whisky.”
This small batch kringle is only available until Father’s Day and customers can visit any of O&H’s five bakery locations in Wisconsin or shop online for kringle, gourmet gift packages and more at ohdanishbakery.com.