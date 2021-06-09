O&H launches limited-edition whiskey kringle

RACINE — World-renowned O&H Danish Bakery and Highland Park Whisky have teamed up to launch a limited-edition, small batch whiskey kringle in time for Father’s Day.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing this first-of-its-kind whiskey kringle for fathers and single malt whisky lovers around the country to enjoy,” said Eric Olesen, third generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery in a press release. “Highland Park is extremely proud of its history and doing things the right way. We thought they were absolutely the ideal partner when we looked for a new offering that would taste great and appeal to dads this Father’s Day.”

The whiskey kringle, available now in the bakery’s locations and online for delivery, features O&H’s classic tender pastry filled with a Highland Park whisky-infused caramel and topped with buttery streusel. The pastry is then coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with a smoky drizzle of vanilla icing.