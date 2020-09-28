O&H Danish Bakery is one of the recipients of the Wisconsin 2020 Small Business of the Year Award

MOUNT PLEASANT — The convivial, celebratory Danish spirit of hygge was in abundant supply last Wednesday at O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., as the third and fourth generations of the Olesen family were honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of its observance of National Small Business Week.
Originally slated for a May 3-9 observance, National Small Business Week was postponed to last week due to the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week for nearly 60 years to recognize the important contributions of the nation’s entrepreneurs and small business owners, who create two of every three net new U.S. jobs. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business.
The postponement came after President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which established the Paycheck Protection Program into law. The PPP, administered by the SBA and designed to provide economic relief to small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, closed on Aug. 8 with more than 5.2 million forgivable PPP loans approved nationally, including more than 89,000 in Wisconsin.
Four regional businesses honored
On Wednesday, Milwaukee-based SBA Wisconsin District Director Eric M. Ness and Chicago-based SBA Great Lakes Region Administrator Robert L. Scott presented Wisconsin SBA National Small Business Awards to four southeastern Wisconsin winners, including Mount Pleasant-based O&H Danish Bakery.
O&H was nominated by Carolyn Engel, business finance manager for Business Lending Partners, a division of the Racine County Economic Development Corp.
“O&H has a long, rich history in Racine County, giving back to the community, creating jobs and making investments,” Engel said.
Other regional SBA award winners were The Farmhouse Paint Bar and Banquet Hall, Milwaukee; Community State Bank, Union Grove; and Geneva Supply, Inc., Delavan.
“America’s small business owners exemplify the height of persistence every day and have had to more than ever throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” Scott said.
Added Ness, “Wisconsin’s 452,000 small businesses can depend on SBA Wisconsin and it partners statewide every day to help them navigate the pandemic and its uncertainties. This week we honor SBA Wisconsin’s 2020 award winners and all that Badger State small businesses and advocates do to lift up our communities.”
‘It’s really a great tribute to them’
O&H today encompasses five area retail stores. Kringles make up 70% of O&H sales, and the company employs 240. O&H also wholesales kringles to the Trader Joe’s supermarket chain.
At the Wednesday morning award presentation at O&H, Ness and Scott were joined by other dignitaries including SBA Wisconsin District Public Affairs Specialist Rachel Apple, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, and Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot. Representing O&H were third generation company president Eric Olesen; son Peter Olesen, vice president of operations; and son-in-law Matthew Horton, vice president of marketing.
“If you say ‘Danish Kringle’ to anyone in the state they will know of O&H Danish Bakery,” Ness said in making the award presentation to Eric Olesen. “Their mission statement is ‘We believe in sharing the good life through a taste of happiness — one slice, one gift, and one person at a time.’ They live this daily as they live the values that support it.
“The company is dedicated to workforce development, as well as continuous improvement in its product and operation.”
Building on the foundations laid by his grandfather and father, Eric Olesen called earning the SBA award a team effort.
“I don’t see this honor for myself,” he said. “I see this as an honor for our bakery, our family and our family of O&H employees.
“O&H is poised to continue its growth and success … for generations to come.”
Delagrave told The Journal Times that he was pleased by the SBA’s recognition of O&H and the Olesen Family.
“It’s really a great tribute to them,” Delagrave said. “I can’t tell you how lucky we are to have O&H in Racine County.”
