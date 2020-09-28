O&H Danish Bakery is one of the recipients of the Wisconsin 2020 Small Business of the Year Award

At the Wednesday morning award presentation at O&H, Ness and Scott were joined by other dignitaries including SBA Wisconsin District Public Affairs Specialist Rachel Apple, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, and Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot. Representing O&H were third generation company president Eric Olesen; son Peter Olesen, vice president of operations; and son-in-law Matthew Horton, vice president of marketing.

“If you say ‘Danish Kringle’ to anyone in the state they will know of O&H Danish Bakery,” Ness said in making the award presentation to Eric Olesen. “Their mission statement is ‘We believe in sharing the good life through a taste of happiness — one slice, one gift, and one person at a time.’ They live this daily as they live the values that support it.

“The company is dedicated to workforce development, as well as continuous improvement in its product and operation.”

Building on the foundations laid by his grandfather and father, Eric Olesen called earning the SBA award a team effort.

“I don’t see this honor for myself,” he said. “I see this as an honor for our bakery, our family and our family of O&H employees.