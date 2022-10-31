O&H Danish Bakery Christmas cookie kringle available online

RACINE — O&H Danish Bakery announced its limited-edition Christmas cookie kringle is now available online through Dec. 31.

The scratch-made kringle combines one of the best parts of the season — Christmas cookies — with one of the most desirable baked goods from Wisconsin — kringle, the official dessert of the state.

“Christmas is our favorite time of year at O&H Danish Bakery and being a family-owned business, we love being able to share our family’s holiday traditions with our customers," said Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. "Baking Christmas cookies is a beloved holiday memory for many, including myself, so combining that with our signature kringle is the ultimate holiday combination.”

The Christmas Cookie Kringle starts with 36 layers of O&H Danish Bakery’s signature flaky pastry which is then formed into the traditional oval shape and filled with a butter cookie filling made with vanilla and cookie paste. To finish, the kringle is topped with creamy holiday-colored frosting and festive sprinkles.

The 73-year-old family-owned bakery has been serving the traditional Danish baked good from its home base in Racine for generations. To this day, the bakery continues to surprise customers with creative seasonal flavors in addition to offering fan-favorite classics such as pecan, apple and an homage to its home state, the Wisconsin Kringle filled with Door County Montmorency cherries, cranberries and cream cheese.

Customers will also see the return of other popular seasonal treats including Thanksgiving “stuffed” kringle and brandy old fashioned kringle available now through Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, respectively. As its name suggests, the Thanksgiving “stuffed” kringle comes packed with extra pecan and cranberry filling making it a worthy namesake to the holiday. The Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle combines brandy, caramel and cherries into a warming filling and is topped with vanilla icing blended with orange zest.

In addition to ordering online, customers can visit any of the five Wisconsin stores to purchase the Christmas Cookie Kringle and other treats in-person starting Dec. 5. For more information, go to ohdanishbakery.com.