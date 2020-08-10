O&H Bakery relocation from Racine's north side to Caledonia approved

CALEDONIA — The relocation of an O&H Danish Bakery to a to-be-built facility near the corner of Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road has been approved by the Caledonia Village Board.
Construction on the new bakery, which will share a building with a as-yet-unnamed chain coffee shop with a drive-thru, could start as soon as this fall.
O&H President Eric Olesen said last month that he hopes the new bakery will be open by spring 2021. The currently operating O&H Danish Bakery at the corner of English Street and Douglas Avenue, a less busy intersection than the one in Caledonia, will then be closed.
Developer Lee Jaramillo said he cannot confirm yet what coffee shop will be sharing the building with O&H.
The Village Board unanimously approved the project on Aug. 3.
