O&H Bakery relocation from Racine's north side to Caledonia approved
CALEDONIA

O&H Bakery relocation from Racine's north side to Caledonia approved

CALEDONIA — The relocation of an O&H Danish Bakery to a to-be-built facility near the corner of Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road has been approved by the Caledonia Village Board.

Construction on the new bakery, which will share a building with a as-yet-unnamed chain coffee shop with a drive-thru, could start as soon as this fall.

O&H Caledonia location

A new O&H Danish Bakery is expected to share a building with a drive-thru coffee shop to be build just south of the Johnson Bank at Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Construction is expected to begin this fall.

O&H President Eric Olesen said last month that he hopes the new bakery will be open by spring 2021. The currently operating O&H Danish Bakery at the corner of English Street and Douglas Avenue, a less busy intersection than the one in Caledonia, will then be closed.

Developer Lee Jaramillo said he cannot confirm yet what coffee shop will be sharing the building with O&H.

The Village Board unanimously approved the project on Aug. 3.

