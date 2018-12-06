RACINE — As the first week of December draws to a close, O&H Danish Bakery is ramping up its seasonal Kringle production.
O&H, voted best kringle in the 2017 Best of Racine contest, makes as many as 7,000 kringles a day during December. Among those pastries is a new kringle flavor that debuted this week: eggnog kringle.
“Being a family-owned bakery, we like to use flavors that help us reflect upon specific traditions. Eggnog is a seasonal drink that ignites holiday stories and memories for our family, and we hope it does the same for our customers,” Matt Horton, vice president of O&H, said in a statement.
Besides eggnog Christmas Kringle, with chocolate filling and peppermint, has returned to the O&H seasonal kringle lineup this year.
Kringles can also be purchased in seasonal gift boxes, which include watercolor paintings from a Racine artist.
For a full listing of Christmas kringles and other holiday gifts from O&H, visit ohdanishbakery.com/christmas.
O&H will also be offering free kringle to participants in this Saturday’s “Kris Kringle” Tour, sponsored by O&H and the Downtown Racine Corp.
For more on the Kris Kringle Tour, go to racinedowntown.com.
O&H kringle fun facts
• Racine was once considered “the most Danish city in America”
• There are at least 36 layers of butter and pastry in an O&H kringle
• Kringle became “The Official State Pastry of Wisconsin” in 2013, at the behest of then-state Rep., now Mayor, Cory Mason
• O&H has shipped kringle to more than 100 countries, and kringle has been served on all seven continents
