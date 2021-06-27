Nursing grad succeeds at Gateway, enters field to help people

“I earned my EMT license and started working at emergency rooms in Kenosha,” says Jesus. “I ended up working with plenty of nurses who were very inspiring to me and loved their jobs, too. Listening to them made me think maybe I wanted to be a nurse.

“I re-enrolled at Gateway in the Nursing program. What seems like 15 long months later, I graduate with my degree. I am looking forward to it, and to helping people.”

Jesus — known also as JJ — says the training he received at Gateway “prepared me for any task in front of me.”

“There are days you might feel like you are at your wit’s end. But, through all the training, conversations and scenarios we went through at the college, there is nothing I am not prepared for.”

Jesus says he loves his career just as much as he loves helping people and, while his professional journey has just begun, he says Gateway instructors encouraged him to expand his vision and goals to include work he might not have considered to begin with.

“I wanted to help people, and this career allows me to do that. My instructors also encouraged me to consider the possibilities that have been opened to me, and I have. My possibilities are endless.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0