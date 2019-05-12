Rachel Gage is among the cream of the crop when it comes to nurses in Racine County.
Gage, a Racine native, completed her medical education at the University of Illinois-Chicago. She is a board certified adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, who works for Aurora Health Care in Racine. On top of nursing, Gage has a master’s degree in music and has been to all seven continents.
“I actively listen to my patients and help them reach their goals by collaborating with them in their care,” Gage said. “My goal is to provide compassionate and comprehensive non-interventional pain management using the current evidence based protocols in the field.”
According to the person who nominated Gage as a top nurse: “Rachel has made a difference in our community through her job as a nurse practitioner as well as with her free time and has positively impacted the people of our city.
Rachel takes it upon herself to provide exceptional health care and service to every patient she sees. She discerns quickly their individual needs and moves efficiently to provide key information, recommendations, or direction all with caring, compassion and kindness.
Beyond this she also seeks to assist the youngest in our community get a healthy start by teaching a zumbini class, which is a mommy and me program which introduces children ages 0-4 and their caregivers to the benefits of music and movement. She teaches this outside of her week day working hours.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.