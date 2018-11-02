RACINE — Six months into a campaign to keep local foster children in the community, Racine County is seeing out-of-county placements dropping and an increase in licensed foster homes, according to a Racine County news release.
In April, Racine County launched the Bring Them Home campaign with two central goals: to recruit and license new foster homes and bring back local children who were placed in homes outside the county.
During the first six months of the initiative, Racine County Foster Care saw the number of children placed outside Racine County drop from 92 children to 65 children — a decrease of nearly 30 percent. In addition, the number of licensed foster homes in Racine County increased 25 percent, rising from 81 in August 2017 to 101 as of August 2018.
The Bring Them Home campaign also contributed to an increase in the number of foster care inquiries — 118 between January and August, compared to 71 for the same time frame in 2017.
“We are proud of our continuing foster care efforts and we are eternally grateful for our dedicated staff, partners, foster families and supporters who make our work possible and successful,” said Hope Otto, director of the Racine County Human Services Department.
The Bring Them Home campaign was initiated in response to the county experiencing a foster care crisis, with both a rise in the number of children placed in foster care and a decline in local foster homes. Keeping foster children in the community allows siblings to stay together and potentially shortens the length of time children are in out-of-home care.
With reunification as the goal, Racine County provides support to foster parents and biological parents to seamlessly transition children in and out of foster care.
Nearly 64 percent of Racine County children who enter foster care return home, above the state reunification rate of 61 percent. Additionally, the 9 percent rate of Racine County children re-entering foster care is the lowest of the nine largest Wisconsin counties and lower than the 10 percent rate established by the federal government as a successful outcome.
Other contributing factors
In addition to reunification and foster family recruitment and retention efforts, Racine County has several other initiatives contributing to the decline in children placed in out-of-home care.
Those efforts include staff and community-wide training to emphasize trauma-informed practices; safety support services, an intensive, in-home program that uses family-friendly interventions to ensure a safe environment; and Alternative Response, a program that allows workers to intervene and engage with families in unsubstantiated cases of child abuse and neglect. Workers assess for safety and assist the family with appropriate support services.
“As we move forward, we need the continued support of the community. Although significant progress has been made, there is still more work to be done to improve the lives of Racine County children and families,” said Kerry Milkie, Racine County Youth and Family Division manager.
For more information on Racine County Foster Care, contact Kerry Milkie, Racine County’s youth and family manager, at 262-638-6511 or at kerry.milkie@racinecounty.com.
