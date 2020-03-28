Number of Racine County COVID-19 cases same on Saturday, 147 more in state

RACINE COUNTY — The state on Saturday reported an additional 147 COVID-19 cases, while Racine County's number did not change.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 989 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, compared with 842 on Friday. DHS also reported a total pandemic tally of 13 deaths, unchanged since Friday. There had been 15,232 negative tests as of Saturday afternoon.
DHS reported 16 confirmed cases in Racine County, although the actual number, reported by county health officials Friday, is 17 cases here: seven in the city and 10 elsewhere in the county. State data tends to lag county data.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Racine County.
Although 989 confirmed cases in the state have been reported, it’s hard to know how many actual cases there are because testing is limited. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, estimated it is possible for there to be 10 positive cases for every single confirmed positive case right now.
As for Racine County's adjacent counties, according to DHS the totals so far are: 24 in Kenosha County with no deaths; six in Walworth County with no deaths; 72 in Waukesha County with no deaths; and 489 in Milwaukee County with five deaths, both state highs.
Waterford plans drive-thru voting
The Village of Waterford has announced that in-person absentee voting will be a drive-thru service from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. only. Voters are asked to enter from Main Street (north) onto River Street with their valid driver's license or state ID out and ready. They should be prepared for long wait times and potentially long lines.
Your ballot will be prepared and brought to you. You should then vote, sign and date the envelope, seal it and return it to the volunteer.
Anyone who still needs to register must have all completed paperwork and required proof of residency to present. If you do not have completed paperwork, you must complete it and return to the back of the line.
To request a mailed ballot, register online at myvote.wi.gov/en-us
No business will be handled other than voting. If dropping other items off, residents are asked to use Racine Street and walk to the box.
UW-Parkside donates PPE
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Natural and Health Sciences has donated personal protective equipment to emergency operations centers in Kenosha and Racine counties. Emmanuel Otu, dean of the college, coordinated the effort with UW-Parkside science lab manager Joy Kizior and lab technician Vince Shaff.
“Because we are moving all classes online for the remainder of the semester, that reduced our need for PPE in the labs,” Otu said. “These items can be used best in the community where we have shortages and need.”
The College of Natural and Health Sciences donated about 50 Tyvek disposable lab coats, 20 N95 filtering face-piece respirators, 7,000 vinyl disposable gloves and 10,000 nitrile disposable gloves. The donations were split between the emergency operations centers in each county. The EOCs identified the greatest needs with emergency responders, given the high volume of calls; care providers at nursing and group homes; and hospitals.
The UW-Parkside nursing program also is involved with PPE donations coordinated by the UW-Milwaukee School of Nursing.
River Bend Nature Center
River Bend Nature Center’s trails remain open.
“The trails at River Bend are coming alive with plants and animals emerging from winter’s chill, and remain open to the public from dawn to dusk,” staff at the nature center at 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, reported in the center's newsletter.
“During this time when things change by the day, the seasons remain constant, and spring is arriving in its predictable and incredible fashion. Hiking is one thing that individuals and families can enjoy safely right now. Just please remember to keep a safe distance from other hikers.”
People can use this link to find ideas to guide their hikes and for family activity ideas: https://turtletalkrbnc.blogspot.com/2020/
DPI, PBS provide at-home learning resources
As schools in Wisconsin have closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, PBS Wisconsin and Milwaukee PBS have announced a plan, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, to support at-home learning for students and families by broadcasting a weekday television schedule of programming with digital resources that connect to Wisconsin’s state academic standards.
Beginning Monday, Milwaukee PBS will dedicate the 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daytime weekday schedule on WMVT channel 36.1 to educational programming that includes specific blocks of time for pre-K through 12th grade levels and covers subjects, including English language arts, social studies, science and math.
The special broadcast schedule will also be available at milwaukeepbs.org/onlineresources/.
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
