Number of Racine County COVID-19 cases same on Saturday, 147 more in state

Waterford plans drive-thru voting

The Village of Waterford has announced that in-person absentee voting will be a drive-thru service from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. only. Voters are asked to enter from Main Street (north) onto River Street with their valid driver's license or state ID out and ready. They should be prepared for long wait times and potentially long lines.

Your ballot will be prepared and brought to you. You should then vote, sign and date the envelope, seal it and return it to the volunteer.

Anyone who still needs to register must have all completed paperwork and required proof of residency to present. If you do not have completed paperwork, you must complete it and return to the back of the line.

To request a mailed ballot, register online at myvote.wi.gov/en-us

No business will be handled other than voting. If dropping other items off, residents are asked to use Racine Street and walk to the box.

