Number of people tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin surpasses 1,000; 72 confirmed cases statewide

The number of people tested for COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000 in Wisconsin as testing efforts speed up and self-quarantining expands.
There are now 72 confirmed cases in the state, but still only one in Racine County.
To help prevent person-to-person contractions of the virus, which has a death rate of more than 12% for people over the age of 80 and a death rate of more than 3% for the general population, Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a ban on gatherings expected to draw 10 or more people (to be enforced starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday).
Evers included exceptions for the following "critical functions:" transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts.
The biggest increase in confirmed cases came in Milwaukee County, which had seven confirmed cases on Sunday, 13 on Monday and 24 as of 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Department of Health Services.
Kenosha County, after having zero confirmed cases Sunday, now has four.
There is evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties, according to the governor's office.
At least one person has recovered from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. In DHS's daily updates, the department no longer includes the number of people who have recovered.
CNN reported Tuesday afternoon that more than 100 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S. this year. No deaths have yet been reported in Wisconsin.
"We do expect people to comply with this (social distancing)," Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to Gov. Tony Evers. "It is a serious situation."
The state lab had previously had a capacity of 100 lab tests a day. It's been scaled up to 400 tests a day by expanding working hours. "However, today and yesterday, the number of specimens that we've received," Dr. Allen Bateman, of the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, said, "has been substantially higher than this 400 mark."
Bateman said that the state is helping private hospitals perform tests on their own, alleviating some of the pressure on the state.
"We know there is some frustration with testing issues nationwide," Bateman said. "I do want to assure you that everyone at the state lab is working long hours every day ... to do the best we can to serve the State of Wisconsin."
As to who and who should not be tested, Ryan Westergaard, an infectious disease expert with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said it's up to individual medical providers.
"If your symptoms are mild and you don't have medical complications ... that put you in a high-risk category, you don't necessarily need a test," Westergaard. "That's our recommendation for both patients and providers right now."
Westergaard continued: "We have enough tests to test the most critically ill people, for whom we need to know the answer immediately. For the other tests, we have a longer turnaround time ... We're trying to be the best steward of the resources we have."