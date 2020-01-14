Number of children placed in out-of-home care decreasing, county's initiatives pay off

RACINE — There was one day in 2017 where more than 500 Racine County children were in temporary care, outside their homes. Racine County officials described that situation as “almost unmanageable.”

“We were operating, absolutely, in crisis mode,” said Kerry Milkie, manager of the Youth and Families Division within the county’s Human Services Department.

In 2017, according to Racine County officials, the daily number of children placed in out-of-home care was 312, up more than 100 children from 2015.

Hope Otto, director of Human Services, said there was a major need to change how the department was tackling issues within the home.

“When you have such high numbers … you are focusing simply on what your work is, which is ensuring safety,” Otto said. “You’re not taking the time to do the long-term strategic vision for where things need to be because you’re operating in the need of now.”

Traumatizing

Fast-forward two years, and the current number of children placed in out-of-home care daily is 209.

Racine County officials credit work to create several different initiatives during those difficult days of 2017 as leading to such a decrease.