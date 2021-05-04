Nox, a Racine County K-9, practically saves his own life after medical emergency

RACINE — Nox, a K-9 officer at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, underwent an emergency surgery to save his life Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the RCSO, Nox woke his handler up Sunday morning in what appeared to be a medical emergency.

Nox’s handler brought him to the Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center and Emergency Hospital in Kenosha.

Nox had suffered gastric dilatation-volvulus, which, according to the Medical College of Veterinary Surgeons, is a condition that causes the stomach to dilate because of food and gas, and gets to a point where neither may be relieved.

The pressure in the stomach and the size of the stomach will increase, which has severe consequences like the rupturing of the stomach wall or the rapid inability to maintain normal breathing.

According to the post, in Nox’s case, his stomach had turned “180 degrees and was twisted, causing the stomach to fill with blood and gases.”