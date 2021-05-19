'Now is the time to get vaccinated, so we can move on' city health admin says in defending mask mandate repeal

Will the honor system work?

Multiple members of the city council questioned whether it was too soon to replace the mask ordinance with measures that are largely based on the honor system since there’s no easy way to know if someone has been vaccinated if they say they have.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alderman John Tate II, president of the council, questioned whether the ordinance should be tailored to continue enforcement at schools and other public facilities the CDC indicated should continue with mask policies regardless of vaccination status.

Bowersox said that issue was discussed extensively, but the health department concluded at this point people know what they are called to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19: wear masks, social distance, practice good hand washing practices.

She added that professional ethics will be expected for those who are not vaccinated, and they will be expected to mask up.

“It is the expectation that we will be honest with each other,” she said.

Bowersox also expressed hope that people who are not vaccinated will be incentivized to get vaccinated due to the change in mask rules.