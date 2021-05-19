'Now is the time to get vaccinated, so we can move on' city health admin says in defending mask mandate repeal

RACINE — The City Council voted 11-1 Tuesday evening to repeal Racine’s face mask ordinance, which had required masks to be worn in most indoor settings.
There are a number of exemptions, including that masks are still to be worn while on public transit, in health care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools — all of which will continue to require mask wearing.
Additionally, businesses and other venues retain the right to require customers wear a mask.
Alderman Natalia Taft was the lone vote against the change. Aldermen Edwin Santiago, Maurice Horton and Melissa Lemke were absent.
The ordinance was adopted in July 2020 amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. It was due to expire at the end of June. Enforcement of the city’s face mask ordinance ended Friday, Mayor Cory Mason announced, with the approval of City of Racine Public Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
Actions by the city followed the announcement on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people can resume normal activities without social distancing. Also vaccinated people are no longer directed to quarantine if exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19.
The guidance for those who are not vaccinated remain the same: wear a mask, stay at home if sick, social distance.
Focus on vaccines
Bowersox explained the focus moving forward will be on getting people vaccinated.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated, so we can move on, and we can go into recovery mode,” Bowersox said. “The pandemic has been devastating to all of us on multiple levels, but it’s time for us to come together.”
She added, “We’ve gone through the pandemic this far together, and we need to go through the vaccination process together at this point in order to maintain our health, and to achieve a level of vaccination that will keep this community healthy.”
Will the honor system work?
Multiple members of the city council questioned whether it was too soon to replace the mask ordinance with measures that are largely based on the honor system since there’s no easy way to know if someone has been vaccinated if they say they have.
Alderman John Tate II, president of the council, questioned whether the ordinance should be tailored to continue enforcement at schools and other public facilities the CDC indicated should continue with mask policies regardless of vaccination status.
Bowersox said that issue was discussed extensively, but the health department concluded at this point people know what they are called to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19: wear masks, social distance, practice good hand washing practices.
She added that professional ethics will be expected for those who are not vaccinated, and they will be expected to mask up.
“It is the expectation that we will be honest with each other,” she said.
Bowersox also expressed hope that people who are not vaccinated will be incentivized to get vaccinated due to the change in mask rules.
Tate, said that people who have gotten vaccinated including himself chose to get the vaccine to protect themselves from getting COVID-19 and to protect others, responded, “I didn’t get the vaccine because I wanted to take off the mask, and I don’t think a lot of other people did either.”
Bowersox said the health department team based its decision on feedback from the public and with information from sources that have been studying the issue, which led to the conclusion that there are individuals who see getting the vaccine as an incentive for losing the mask.
Tate continued and expressed concerns about the vaccination-rate discrepancy between the African American community and other communities — studies show that black people have the highest mortality rate after contracting COVID-19 in the U.S.
“When it spreads again, it’s going to spread through those same communities that are not vaccinated at the same rate,” Tate said.
“You are correct,” Bowersox said to Tate. “That’s why we’re doing outreach in those communities.”
According to state data, rate for residents in Racine County who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is barely above 20% for African Americans, 25.1% for Hispanics and 40.4% for whites.
Regardless, Tate voted to repeal the mask ordinance, as it was the recommendation of the health department. However, he felt frustrated by lack of guidance from the CDC regarding a lack of metrics that would guide communities in taking their next steps with reference to the pandemic.
One-fourth of new cases are children
Alderman Henry Perez asked what the current statistics were for children being diagnosed with COVID; he was told that 25% of the current cases locally were people under the age of 18 years old.
Taft, the only alderman voting against the ordinance’s repeal, expressed concern about that getting rid of the mask mandate specifically because a portion of the city’s residents (those under age 12) are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
“I have real concerns about this being too soon because not everybody — especially little kids — can get vaccinated,” Taft, whose 12-year-old daughter Lydia on May 13 was among the first city residents younger than 16 to be vaccinated, said.