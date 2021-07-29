 Skip to main content
'Now is not the time to relax': Amid spike in COVID-19, Racine County officials continue to urge vaccinations
Mollie Jones vaccination

Alderman Mollie Jones has been actively promoting the COVID-19 vaccination. “I’m very excited to have finally received my COVID vaccination. I had COVID-19 and it was a terrible experience. I am positive that you and those you love would not want to go through what I experienced — so please get vaccinated," she said.

 Dee Hölzel

With City of Racine-owned buildings once again requiring masks of its employees and visitors, and Ascension Wisconsin requiring all of its associates to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Racine County health officials continue to urge the public to get that shot in the arm.

The three motions are a part of the new wave of concern over COVID-19 cases increasing and the prominence of the Delta variant, which is “highly infectious and is spreading more quickly than other strains,” according to a press release from the county.

Delta Variant Accounts for 83 Percent, of All New US COVID-19 Cases. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.), reported the agency's finding on July 20 before Congress. This is a dramatic increase, up from 50% for the week of July 3, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, C.D.C. Director, via CNN. According to health experts, the Delta variant is more transmissible than any other known variant of the coronavirus. We should think about the Delta variant as the 2020 version of Covid-19 on steroids. It's twice as infectious, Andy Slavitt, White House Covid Response Team, via CNN. Fortunately, unlike 2020, we actually have a tool that stops the Delta variant in its tracks: It's called vaccine, Andy Slavitt, White House Covid Response Team, via CNN. Recent studies of vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, . found a 93 percent prevention rate against more serious disease that leads to hospitalization. Health experts such as the U.S. Surgeon General continue to advocate for vigilance against the virus. We shouldn't let down our guard until cases not only come down but stay down, and right now cases are actually going up. , Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN. Cases are going up, hospitalizations are going up, death rates are ticking up, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, via CNN. Surgeon General Murthy urged Americans to "consider getting vaccinated to protect the children in your community. They are depending on us."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Racine County has seen a 151% increase in the number of cases in the last seven days as of Tuesday. The county is also in the “substantial” (orange) category for level of community transmission, meaning 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%.

Therefore, City of Racine Public Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department strongly encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Getting the vaccination

Bailey Lundy, a fourth-grade teacher at Gilmore Fine Arts, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., on March 6. Lundy was among the almost 400 teachers who made appointments to get vaccinated. 

“Getting vaccinated is our best mechanism to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” said Margaret Gesner, CRCHD health officer in the release.

“It is imperative for the safety and health of our communities that eligible individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for Racine. “Vaccine is plentiful and available at many locations throughout the City and County. Now is not the time to relax against the virus. We must protect ourselves and those who are not able to be vaccinated such as children under the age of 12 years.”

To find the closest vaccine provider to you, visit the CDC Vaccine Finder website, www.vaccines.gov. Both health departments also strongly encourage residents to adhere to the updated CDC guidelines and wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For more local information on COVID-19, visit www.racinecoronavirus.org.

Margaret Gesner, Health Officer, Central Racine County Health Department

Gesner
