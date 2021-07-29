'Now is not the time to relax': Amid spike in COVID-19, Racine County officials continue to urge vaccinations

With City of Racine-owned buildings once again requiring masks of its employees and visitors, and Ascension Wisconsin requiring all of its associates to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Racine County health officials continue to urge the public to get that shot in the arm.
The three motions are a part of the new wave of concern over COVID-19 cases increasing and the prominence of the Delta variant, which is “highly infectious and is spreading more quickly than other strains,” according to a press release from the county.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Racine County has seen a 151% increase in the number of cases in the last seven days as of Tuesday. The county is also in the “substantial” (orange) category for level of community transmission, meaning 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%.
Therefore, City of Racine Public Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department strongly encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated is our best mechanism to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” said Margaret Gesner, CRCHD health officer in the release.
“It is imperative for the safety and health of our communities that eligible individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for Racine. “Vaccine is plentiful and available at many locations throughout the City and County. Now is not the time to relax against the virus. We must protect ourselves and those who are not able to be vaccinated such as children under the age of 12 years.”
To find the closest vaccine provider to you, visit the CDC Vaccine Finder website, www.vaccines.gov. Both health departments also strongly encourage residents to adhere to the updated CDC guidelines and wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For more local information on COVID-19, visit www.racinecoronavirus.org.