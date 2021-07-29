'Now is not the time to relax': Amid spike in COVID-19, Racine County officials continue to urge vaccinations

“It is imperative for the safety and health of our communities that eligible individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for Racine. “Vaccine is plentiful and available at many locations throughout the City and County. Now is not the time to relax against the virus. We must protect ourselves and those who are not able to be vaccinated such as children under the age of 12 years.”