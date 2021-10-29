Now-deleted Facebook post from Racine teachers' union regarding segregation sparks blowback

RACINE — Following a congratulatory Facebook post by the Racine Unified School District to middle school girls’ basketball teams from Gifford and Jerstad-Agerholm for their respective successful seasons, Racine Educators United — the teachers’ union in the district — shared the post.

But the union’s comment on the post generated pushback and was considered by some to be in bad taste.

“This is what a racially segregated school district looks like in the year 2021,” read the union’s post.

While the post has since taken down, it collected several comments expressing displeasure at the union’s choice in captioning the post in such a way.

“How inappropriate of you to caption this post in such a way. Both of these schools and students are a part of Racine Unified and performed well. That’s a pretty broad brush you are painting the kids with,” an account with the name Beth Zuberbuehler commented.

RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp also expressed disappointment: “The Jerstad-Agerholm and Gifford girls basketball teams worked very hard this fall and deserve to be celebrated for their achievements,” Tapp said in an email. “It’s disappointing that anyone would take our post and re-share in any way other than to congratulate these student-athletes.”