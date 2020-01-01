Notable people Racine County lost in 2019

RACINE COUNTY — “Like sands through the hour glass, so are the days of our lives.”
So goes the trademarked beginning of NBC’s long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” Cliche, perhaps, yet an image that so aptly portrays an image of the passing of time.
And with every year that passes, people who made headlines, enriched lives and/or made contributions to the community pass on. While not intended as a complete list, here are some of the headline makers from Racine County (or with strong ties to the county) who died in 2019. If no cause of death is indicated, natural causes or age are assumed or the cause was not known.
Cliff Kinsey
- , 89, former Town of Burlington chairman and Burlington School Board member, Jan. 5
Roy Edwards
- , 65, well-known Racine-area musician, Feb. 11, from prostate cancer.
Greg Havel
- , 58, a Franciscan friar, Gateway Technical College fire science instructor, Town of Burlington deputy fire chief and nationally recognized authority on building safety, Feb.7, from brain cancer.
Michael Ganz
- , 60, Feb. 25, longtime local allergist, from a heart attack.
Sister Michelle Olley,
- 91, Racine Dominican, administrator at St. Catherine’s High School and St. Patrick School and former Racine Unified Board member, April 27.
Dr. Robert Spitzer,
- 96, former president of Murphy Products in Burlington, former State Department official under President Ford, and former Milwaukee School of Engineering president, April 30 in Burlington.
- Former Racine Alderman
James Morgenroth
- , 73, June 9, after long-running health issues.
John Hetland
- , 49, is killed after he tries to intervene, while off duty, during a robbery June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill. He was the first Racine officer to die in the line of duty in 40 years.
Barb Ruud
- , 76, Burlington town supervisor and former town chairman, June 22.
Carole Johnson
- , former Gateway Technical College president and former program officer for education at the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, July 1, in Denver from natural causes.
Dr. A Charles Alexander,
- 92, who practiced as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Racine for 48 years, July 17, of natural causes.
Timothy Stein
- , 54, a photographer for local fire departments and fire scenes in southeast Wisconsin for many years, on July 24 after suffering a heart attack.
Henry Kuiper
- , 94, longtime local farmer and well-known area auctioneer, on Aug. 14. His farm will become the new location for the Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.
Richard and Marge Brown
- , the mother and stepfather of Laurel Salton Clark, are killed in a traffic crash on Aug. 21 in Tucson, Arizona.
Robin Wilson
- , 71, co-founder of West Racine’s iconic Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, Sept. 18 after a long illness.
Herbert Goldschmidt
- , 86, former Burlington police chief, who worked to bring the 911 service and Flight for Life to the Burlington community, Oct. 23 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.
Dr. Kanwar Singh
- , 77, pioneering ophthalmologist and founder of the Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha, on Oct. 28.
Judy Olsen
- , 67, founder of the Downtown business Plumb Gold, in October in Florida.
Brian Serdynski,
- 38, a Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter, Nov. 1, two weeks after suffering a heart attack on a call. His death was considered a line-of-duty death.
Milton Hagopian, 96, a D-Day veteran who was Racine police chief during the divisive 1977 teachers strike, on Nov. 13.