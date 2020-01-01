Notable people Racine County lost in 2019

So goes the trademarked beginning of NBC’s long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” Cliche, perhaps, yet an image that so aptly portrays an image of the passing of time.

And with every year that passes, people who made headlines, enriched lives and/or made contributions to the community pass on. While not intended as a complete list, here are some of the headline makers from Racine County (or with strong ties to the county) who died in 2019. If no cause of death is indicated, natural causes or age are assumed or the cause was not known.