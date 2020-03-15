Not Your Grandma's Pantry restaurant in Burlington announces it is closing

BURLINGTON — Not Your Grandma's Pantry, the part-restaurant part-grocery store at 165 W. Chestnut St., said in a Facebook post Sunday that it "will be closing our doors during this time."
A new location in Lake Geneva is in the works for owners Roberta and Dan Robers, and the Facebook post indicated they want "to focus" on that store opening, which is slated for April.
However, Not Your Grandma's Pantry isn't down and out yet.
The Facebook post continued: "In order to support those in need during this time, we will be giving out 100 free lunches to families of school aged children of peanut butter and Jelly, bologna, or ham; fruit; cookie and chips or pretzels."
The giveaways will be from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the store.
"We will happily accept donations of bread, peanut butter, jelly, sliced veggies, cookies, chips, paper bags, etc. This would allow us to supply more lunches more days per week," the post continued, while also asking for volunteers to help out.
Short history
Not Your Grandma's Pantry was still young, having only just opened in November 2019.
Roberta Robers had described the locally-stocked store as "kind of a farm stand" soon after it opened. The store had emphasized its inclusion of CBD-infused products, a decision that inspired the "Not Your Grandma's" part of its name.
Both Roberta and Dan Robers had considered themselves retired when they first opened the shop.
A phone call from The Journal Times to the restaurant Sunday evening went unanswered.
