Not throwing away his shot: Tyler Matsen makes an impact at Cardinal Stritch

“I only talked to Jas maybe once or twice throughout the whole summer,” Matsen said. “Then come the first day of school I texted him like, ‘Coach, I’m here. Can I still try out for the team?’ And he’s like ‘Yeah, please come. We’re having a team workout and open gym.’ ”

From that first week on campus, Matsen said Jaskulski treated him like every other player on the team.

“That was cool because I was never a recruit,” Matsen said. “I was kind of this walk-on kid that came and played.”

Jaskulski said it is “incredibly rare” for a player not to play high school varsity basketball but play in college.

“I can count on one hand how many (players) I’ve seen like that in my close to 40 years of coaching,” Jaskulski said. “But it happens … I think what’s remarkable when you see a story like this, that somebody has the fortitude to stay with it and work at the pace that he’s worked to put himself in a position to play at a pretty good college basketball program.”

Matsen didn’t tell Jaskulski why he didn’t play high school basketball, “and candidly, I didn’t ask, either,” Jaskulski said.