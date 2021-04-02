Not so nonpartisan: GOP, Dems active in western Racine County school board races

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kontney accepted the party’s help, she said, because she was a first-time candidate who knew little about campaigning. She also said she saw nothing wrong about acknowledging her own political leanings.

“Maybe I made a rookie mistake,” she said. “People can sling mud, but they can’t say I was pretending to be something I wasn’t.”

Zimmermann, also a first-time candidate, said he accepted the Republican Party’s backing because he, too, shares the party’s political values.

Both Zimmermann and Kontney said they would act independent of any partisan loyalty if elected to help run the school district, which serves about 5,000 students and spends $57 million a year.

“I would represent everybody,” Zimmermann said. “I’m here to work for the interests of all people.”

Bryce could not be reached for comment.

After the three challengers received Republican Party backing, the Waukesha County Democratic Party posted on its website that it was supporting the three school board incumbents — Blair, Boschert and Boyer.