'Not satisfied' | RUSD faces unsatisfactory student achievement, pre- and post-pandemic

RACINE — While seeing a decline in achievement consistent with districts around the state due to the pandemic, Racine Unified School District was already facing a declining achievement before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on schools.

The district relies on Forward Exam, ACT Aspire, ACT and Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing data. Due to COVID, Chief Academic Officer Soren Gajewski said, several data points are missing for the 2019-20 school year, including MAP testing. As for Forward exams, 20% of RUSD students were unable to take the exam, meaning some demographic data were likely affected.

But the district maintains its dissatisfaction with the data.

"We're absolutely not satisfied with the results that we are seeing post-pandemic or pre-pandemic," Gajewski said during the Nov. 5 school board meeting.

In the 2016-17 school year, according to Forward Exam English Language Arts data, 22% of all RUSD students were considered proficient. In the 2017-18 school year, the figure dropped to 20.4% and to 19.6% in 2018-19. In 2020-21, just 14.9% of RUSD students were considered proficient.

For mathematics data, the Forward Exam hovered around 20% of RUSD students being proficient from the 2016-17 through the 2018-2019 school years. School year 2020-21 exam data showed a dramatic drop to 9.2%.

Forward test data for science also showed a decline, with 2018-19 data revealing 29% of RUSD students were proficient or advanced to 19.6% of students in 2020-21. Similarly, for social studies, Forward data showed a decrease from 27.3% to 17.1% of RUSD students being proficient or advanced during the same years.

Gajewski said the district is taking several steps to correct its current course, including hiring more support staff.

"We're using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to fund interventionists, so that we can help catch up some of our students that have gotten behind a bit more during this time, and also in general who need that extra support at a Tier 2 or Tier 3 level," Gajewski said.

Some attributed recent challenges to staffing levels and conditions within the district during Monday's School Board meeting.

A speech language pathologist who said she has been with the district for 11 years referenced an overload of paperwork, which leaves her using not only her prep times to compete it, but also her lunches.

A Case High School library media specialist said that at the elementary level, several schools are sharing the specialists between buildings, leaving them with the work of three on their shoulders.

In a statement read by Racine Educators United President Angelina Cruz, a fourth-grade teacher in the district and union member shared her concerns about class sizes, noting that while she currently teaches a class of 20 students, others are teaching up to 28. While this is in accordance with district policy, she said the district cannot go on with "business as usual," given current challenges.

With 85% of her students scoring below average on their math and reading MAP testing, students need more support.

"District by professional learning this year includes a focus on equity," she said. "Let's not just talk about equity as a theoretical construct. We have an opportunity and an obligation to practice what we preach. Children from low- income households are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Let's rise to the challenge together. Let's not have our students waste another year. Provide adequate adult support and reduce class sizes."

RUSD spokesperson Stacy Tapp noted that districts are facing issues across the state, from substitute teachers to bus drivers, with some schools closing all of next week as a result.

RUSD, according to Tapp, is working to fill roles, especially substitutes, so teaching staff do not have to work to fill roles in addition to their own classroom needs. To do so, the district recently increased pay for substitutes and is working to hire more permanent substitutes.

"Unfortunately, the shortage of subs is great enough that even with these strategies in place, teachers continue to be needed to fill the gap," Tapp said in an email. "In response, we recently increased the pay teachers receive for this extra duty above and beyond teaching their own classes. But that is just a small incentive.

"Teachers regularly subbing on top of their normal workload is not ideal. We know that our teachers need prep time to prepare for teaching their own classes."

