RACINE — For 35 years, Ken Kaiser and his son, Dan, have enjoyed boating along Lake Michigan in Downtown Racine.

Now, they are planning to turn a passion project of theirs into a reality.

The Kaisers have purchased 11 acres east of Main Street Bridge in Downtown Racine, most of it along Dodge Street and Michigan Boulevard, and with it three local businesses: John’s Dock, Booster’s Buoy and Pugh Marina.

The new development will be called “River’s End.”

“We just always used to love coming to these places,” Dan said. “We just wanted to bring them back to where we had the memories and make it a vibrant place, and hopefully profitable for Scott (Monroe) and us as well, and just kind of reinvigorate this corridor.”

The plan is to repair, restore and rename the properties.

The restaurants will be operated under the name River’s End Management.

River’s End is a “unique” venture for Dan and Ken Kaiser.

The two consider the development more of a passion project compared to their other businesses, such as industrial and property management.

“We would like to make some money at it, definitely, because we invested a lot,” Dan said. “It wasn’t purely an investment decision that led us here. It was more something we wanted to do.”

River’s End Marina

Pugh Marina is being renamed to River’s End Marina.

Scott Monroe, owner of Racine Riverside Marina, 950 Erie St., will lease the old marina and give it a facelift, including a new paint job and cleaned up fuel docks to allow for easier accommodation.

Infrastructure upgrades like phone lines and internet also are a part of the restoration process.

“We’re kind of growing our business into this business,” Monroe said.

The marina will remain open while the renovations are being made and employees from Pugh Marina will be moving to River’s End Marina.

The Restaurants

Tom Landreman, owner of Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave., will be managing both of the restaurants for the Kaisers.

The Kaisers hope that Landreman’s expertise and years of success in the Racine restaurant industry will help to reinvigorate the area.

Booster’s Buoy, 209 Dodge St., will revert to its original name, The Chartroom.

Many of the nostalgic favorites that the Kaisers were fond of, including the broasted chicken, a favorite of Ken’s, will return to The Chartroom’s menu.

John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St., will be renamed The Bridgetender Tavern, and feature “quick eats” and tavern style foods.

Landreman has even suggested adding pizza to the Bridgetender’s menu.

Most the work that has to be done at the restaurants is restoration.

No demolition or additions are planned for the properties, but they will receive high-tech point of sale systems and updated kitchen equipment.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel, we’re restoring it,” Dan said. “Customers will see a new look, but a lot of it will be behind the scenes stuff.”

The boat slips along the properties also will be restored or replaced to make them functional.

The space between the restaurants will be used for outdoor games and dining, creating a unity between the two locations.

Ideally, the Kaisers would like the restaurants to be ready to open in mid-May, with a grand opening Memorial Day weekend.

The future

The next step after the marina and restaurants work would be to renovate the Coast Guard station, which is further down the road.

However, the Kaisers anticipate that project will be a couple years down the line, along with plans for a residential development.

For the fifth year, Bend & Brew yoga and mimosas offered at Reefpoint Marina Sprouting Meditation Liz Masik Good stretch Hands up! Jack Long Warriors as far as you can Cristina Aponte Kelly Highman Jack Long Try and keep up! Up and out Cassy Cichy Top of the class