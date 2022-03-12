Not just one day: Locals take part in statewide March Forth to Earth Day

RACINE — For a group of locals, Earth Day isn’t just celebrated on Friday, April 22. It’s also celebrated almost every Friday throughout March and April, as a part of a statewide series of environmental actions called “March Forth to Earth Day.”

March Forth to Earth Day lasts eight weeks and takes place all over Wisconsin, calling for climate justice. Local residents are taking part.

A coalition of environmental leaders, advocates and community partners gathered Friday afternoon at a “Go Solar Now” event outside the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., to talk about the need to reduce humans’ carbon footprint through investments in solar energy. Racine Mayor Cory Mason spoke of what the city is doing to integrate solar power into everything, from city buildings, public parking and large multifamily developments.

Partner groups participating in the event included Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice, Social Justice Committee of the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, Greening Greater Racine, Coming Together Racine, Zero Waste, local chapter of the Sierra Club, Clean Power Coalition, Eco Justice Center, Racine Dominicans, Racine Urban Garden Network, Walden Green School, local chapter of League of United Latin American Citizens, Quakers Friends of Kenosha/Racine and others.

City efforts

A solar panel has been installed outside City Hall to power a charging station for electric vehicles.

“We’re really excited about the work that we’ve done there,” Mason said, noting that in a little more than a month, the city will have 45% of its bus fleet as electric vehicles.

“We’re thrilled about what that’ll do to reduce our carbon footprint,” Mason said.

A solar field was also installed at Olsen Prairie Park, 3444 S. Memorial Drive. The multiacre solar panel farm was created in conjunction with We Energies.

Mason said the city is additionally looking at its own buildings to see if it’s possible to retrofit them or rebuild them in ways that are more useful for the 21st century, in line with the city’s values of reducing humans’ carbon footprint and reducing the impact on the climate.

State funding

At a separate event Friday morning, Gov. Tony Evers announced $35 million in state funds to go toward the Lincoln King neighborhood, including $20 million going towards the new Racine Community Health Clinic to be built next to Julian Thomas Elementary School. The clinic is intended to be a low- or no-carbon building. The remaining $15 million will go toward housing in the neighborhood.

Mason expressed concern about the work that needs to be done on the lakefront with ongoing erosion.

“We have to build something back that is more resilient for the frequency of the storms we’re going to see,” Mason said.

He also spoke of economic benefits that may result from carbon reduction.

Infrastructure changes such as improvements to underground pipes are expensive. Because of powerful, infrequent storms, the city has to upscale the pipes that run underneath the city to take water, stormwater and wastewater back to the plants, Mason said.

“Not only is climate change, and the carbon that we’re emitting, bad for our future, bad for our kids, it turns out it’s also really expensive for taxpayers to spend tens of millions of dollars, dealing with the changes that climate change have at our doorstep,” Mason said. “We are deeply committed to a future that reduces our carbon footprint and includes the entire community in the process of building a new future with less carbon, and more of a future for our kids.”

Citizen efforts

Kenosha residents Zach Gibson and Sophie Schulman have worked on sustainability initiatives at Carthage College, founded their own LLC and created the Kenosha Area Solar Group Buy for the City of Kenosha. They spoke at the event.

“The more and more people who purchase solar, inside the community, the more and more benefits everybody in the community would reap in this case, financially, but environmentally as well,” Schulman said.

Gibson and Schulman are working to install a wind turbine to harness some of the gusts that hit the Carthage campus.

Gibson told the audience that change starts with individuals.

“Just take the first step in whatever it is, and then people really do care and people will hop on,” Gibson said.

Racine resident Jim Fergus said it’s possible to have an abundant life and still have an earth-friendly one.

His family has transitioned to all-electric vehicles as well as using solar panels.

“This is just a risk-free investment,” Fergus said of the solar panels. “There’s no maintenance, it’s just a very simple thing … it just really turned out to be good deal.”

