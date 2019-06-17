RACINE — Elected officials might be in for a long summer as they debate Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget.
The Joint Finance Committee last week finished its recommendations to the Legislature on the proposed 2019-21 biennial budget. It must now pass both the Assembly and Senate, which are controlled by Republicans, and signed into law by the Democratic governor.
Several area elected officials spoke briefly to The Journal Times Editorial Board about the budget.
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he thought the Joint Finance did well on its recommendations.
“Not everybody got everything,” Wanggaard said. “There’s a lot of people who are unhappy with what they got or didn’t get.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said Democrats are upset with what Joint Finance chose to focus on, although he said he realizes Republicans don’t need Democrats’ support to pass the budget.
“(Republicans) have the votes and they can ram it through on a party-line vote,” Wirch said. “That’s happened in the past and I think that will happen this time. We’re not happy. A lot of good things were taken out of the budget.”
Wirch pointed specifically to Medicaid expansion and not fully funding Evers’ request for special education.
“There’s some hard feelings,” Wirch said. “I’ve been on Joint Finance twice, and when your first move is to throw out the governor’s budget, and then you say ‘the governor is not being friendly’ after you throw out his budget with the first vote in Joint Finance ... we have some problems to deal with.”
Whatever form of the budget does get passed will then go to Evers, who has some power of his own in this process.
Evers has a powerful veto pen: He could eliminate individual words in the budget that could change the meaning or purpose of a sentence. For example if a sentence started “The state may not …” Evers can veto the “not” so that sentence reads “The state may …”
BURLINGTON— The Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate plan to square off with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as the Joint Finance Committee wr…
The Legislature would need a two-thirds majority to override any Evers vetoes.
State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, is going through the budget process for the first time as an elected official. He did not comment on anything specific to the proposed budget but instead offered compliments to the Joint Finance Committee.
“People don’t understand how difficult it is to be a part of that group,” Wittke said. “I’d like to congratulate my friends on the Joint Finance Committee for the difficult work they did over this point in time.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was present at the meeting with the JT Editorial Board but declined to comment on the budget.
Funding for Veterans Home, cemetery
One area where there seemed to be harmony was funding for the Veterans Home and Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, both located in Dover.
For the Veterans Cemetery, Joint Finance approved funding telephone and member safety upgrades for $3.666 million; building expansion and fire protection for $2.176 million; and other improvements for $5.362 million.
Evers recommended $250,000 for the Veterans Home to help fund expenditures for contracted staff and that request and it’s possible that could pass. One alternative is to fund the veteran home with $175,000.
“I think the veterans came out OK,” Wanggaard said. “Because we funded the Veterans Trust Fund.”
But until the budget is passed, money cannot be appropriated.
Evers recommended $15.8 million for the Veterans Trust Fund and it is possible that could pass. Another alternative is to provide $13.8 million for the fund.
“(Republicans) have the votes and they can ram it through on a party-line vote,” Wirch said........Old "buffet" Bob has a very short memory. He seems to forget the quote from one of his Democrat partner a few years ago. When the Democrats ruled Madison, it was old "draft dodger" Lehman that was quoted, "either the Republicans get on board, or get out of the way"! How soon they forget!
