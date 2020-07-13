× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Nick Ramsey and Racine County Board Supervisor Nick Demske, along with their cohorts in the local art advocacy coalition ArtRoot, have been wanting to merge poetry and street art for years in Racine.

In 2016, ArtRoot members were spitballing concepts for new community projects. “We’re sitting around the table, coming up with ideas,” Ramsey said. “One of the ideas that was repeated was: Public art, public art, public art, we need more public art.”

Taking inspiration from “The Wall Poems of Charlotte” — a project where poetry artfully plasters walls across North Carolina’s largest city — they came up with the idea of painting poetry on outdoors walls of Racine, and hiring designers and painters to put it all together.

The first mural in the Wall of Poems Racine project is complete, visible on the south side of the Great Lakes Warehousing building in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

Before any of that could happen, though, they needed to pick a poem.

Picking ‘The Monsters’

To start, both Demske and Ramsey compiled separate lists of poets they each loved. Only a couple names appeared on both lists. One of those was Aaron Lundquist.

Lundquist was a lifelong Racinian, poet and artist. He died at the age of 34 in March 2016 after a man who was driving after smoking marijuana crashed into a car in which Lundquist was riding.

Memories of him are vibrant. Lundquist’s friends compiled a 100-page book of his writings that was published a year after his death, with the proceeds going to benefit Lundquist’s son.

Ramsey described Lundquist as “one of the greatest writers that I know and one of the greatest deliverers and performers of poetry.”

Once Ramsey and Demske agreed that Lundquist was the right poet to be honored, it wasn’t hard to pick what poem should be memorialized.

They picked the closing lines from “We Are The Monsters,” an ode to Racine by Lundquist. The use of the word “Monsters” isn’t supposed to be menacing, said Ramsey, as the poem displays pride in how “unique” and “weird” Racine and Racinians can be.

Gathering materials

Still, it took almost four years from the genesis of the project to the final touches being put on the mural.

First they needed money for the supplies and to pay the painter. Initially, $800 was donated by Circa Celeste, the former coffee shop that had been owned by Ben Lehner at 619 Wisconsin Ave., which has since been replaced by A Little R&R Café. Another $1,000 was provided via an ArtSeed grant from the Racine Arts Council, which is funded in-part through the Wisconsin Arts Board and Real Racine. The final $700 came from a direct donation.

For the design, ArtRoot collaborated with Carey Watters, an associate professor in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Art Department. Watters assigned one of her classes to create a mural design using “We Are The Monsters,” and ArtRoot selected a design by Laura Hauter for the final piece.

The sign painter who actually put paint to brick was Dean Tawwater, the founder of Kenosha-based Tawwater Sign Co. The wall Tawwater painted on was donated by Tom Barnhill, the owner of the Great Lakes Warehousing building. Site elevation drawings, which guided Tawwater’s work, were provided by Bob Yuhas of RPY Architecture.

The Ask Me Why I Love Racine effort also backed the project.

“There are hours and hours of work behind” the mural, Ramsey said. “There’s so many things that have happened behind the scenes to make this happen. And so many people that were involved.”

“It took years, but we finally got this up,” Demske said in a Facebook post on June 28. “More to come on it soon.”

The final details on the mural were added on July 6. A public unveiling party — which will include live DJs, drinks from The Branch at 1501 and food from the SapSap pop-up restaurant — is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

Part of an art movement

Ramsey expects more of these literary public art displays to follow.

“This is not a one-time thing. This is to generate momentum for the idea,” Ramsey said. “We’re trying to have this as a model for all future ones.

“It also showcases our artists. If you don’t go to an art gallery or an opening or one of these art fairs, you’re not going to see them (local artists). This makes them a lot more accessible and visible.”

Public art projects have been surging in Racine and in southeastern Wisconsin over the past few years. The paragon is Black Cat Alley, the alley filled with murals that has help draw a resurgence of business investment to Milwaukee’s East Side. That art-filled alley inspired The Branch at 1501 Owner Kristina Campbell to start hiring artists to beautify Uptown, with more than a half-dozen paintings now scattered through the neighborhood.

Public art “makes a huge difference” in the culture and vibe of an area, Campbell said. “It’s something really simple and visual … I do feel that art really can make a huge impact on an area and get it going again.”

“There’s a lot of people who want our entire city to have murals,” Ramsey added.

Campbell has thrown her support behind ArtRoot and its Wall of Poems Racine, hoping that the separate street art efforts can build momentum in tandem.

“I really hope,” Ramsey said, “this can be the starting of the process for more people to say ‘Oh I want one of these on my building’ or ‘I want to fund one of these.’ ”

To contact Ramsey, call 262-598-4803 or email nicholas@familypowermusic.com.

