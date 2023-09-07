TOWN OF NORWAY — Local history and Norwegian culture will be highlighted Saturday during an author’s visit and discussion about Civil War hero Hans Christian Heg.

The Racine Heritage Museum is presenting the event at 3 p.m. at Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, followed by a tour of the neighboring Norway Historical Society museum.

Admission is free.

Author Odd Lovoll will give a lecture based on his book, “Colonel Hans Christian Heg and the Norwegian American Experience.”

Christopher Paulson, executive director of the Racine Heritage Museum, called it the first major biography on Heg, who lived in the area and is honored with a statue in the town.

Lovoll, a Norwegian-American historian who lives in Minnesota, came to Racine County about two years ago while researching the book.

Paulson recalls visiting the Town of Norway with the author, and learning about the community’s Norwegian ancestry.

“It was really quite fantastic,” he said.

In addition to his lecture, Novoll will be signing books and touring the local historical museum, known as Heg Park Museum. The museum will be open for the public to join the tour.

The Norway Historical Society is assisting with the event.

Paulson said residents with Norwegian backgrounds or with an interest in local history will enjoy Novoll’s lecture.

“He’s got an awful lot to offer,” Paulson said.

Heg emigrated from Norway with his family in 1840 and settled in Muskego. He entered local politics and became the state prison commissioner.

When the Civil War broke out, Heg led an infantry of mostly recent immigrants, called the “Iron Brigade,” in battling Confederate troops. Killed in action at age 33, the young colonel became the highest-ranking Wisconsinite to die in the Civil War.

Heg Park is named after him, and features a bronze statue of him.

Another Heg statue in Madison was defaced during a civil uprising in 2020, generating new interest in Heg’s place in Wisconsin history.

