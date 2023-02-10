Norway Lutheran Church’s annual lutefisk and meatball dinner, which is sold out this year, will feed about 500 people today in Wind Lake with 190 pounds of meatballs, 150 pounds of carrots, 200 pounds of potatoes and 300 pounds of lutefisk. Volunteers spend hours preparing for the dinner, rolling lefse and peeling carrots, and the church’s kitchen is dusted in flour as lefse is rolled at workshops throughout January.