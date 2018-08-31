Subscribe for 17¢ / day
CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to begin work on the northern segment of the I-94 North-South Project, possibly as early as Tuesday, the agency announced.

The project area stretches from Highway G in Raymond and Caledonia to College Avenue in Milwaukee. Planned work involves reconstructing and expanding 7.5 miles of freeway, reconstructing the interchange at 7 Mile Road and constructing a new interchange at Elm Road in Oak Creek. Other work includes drainage, grading, paving, traffic signals and structures.

“In the four months since receiving Federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant funding, WisDOT finalized plans and bid three large freeway construction contracts. By using an accelerated schedule, the entire 18.5-mile project will be completed in less than two years,” WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said.

Three lanes will be open in each direction during peak travel hours. Crews will begin shoulder and preparatory work after Labor Day. The following restrictions will be in place in mid-September:

  • Oakwood Road, under I-94, will be closed
  • 27th Street entrance ramp to I-94 east (southbound) to permanently close
  • I-94 west (northbound) exit ramp to 27th Street to permanently close
  • West Frontage Road, south of the Root River, closed for about three weeks

Construction of the I-94 North-South mega project will be the fastest in WisDOT history, state officials predict. The final segment of the mainline is awarded and all contracts are target to be completed by Memorial Day 2020.

For additional information on the I-94 North/South project go to:

https://projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth/

For the latest traffic information, visit:

https://511wi.gov/

