RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Monday that northbound traffic on Interstate 94 was to be shifted Monday night onto temporary northbound lanes. This shift was to take place between Seven Mile Road in Racine County and Ryan Road in Oak Creek.
The new configuration will allow the southbound traffic to be shifted onto the northbound side of the freeway later this winter as the Interstate 94 North-South project continues. The work is weather dependent.
Also, Ryan Road over I-94 was be fully opened overnight Monday, again weather-dependent, which was to result in all lanes of traffic open on the new bridge structure by 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The park and ride lot on Ryan Road was also be back open for use starting Tuesday morning.
WisDOT is overseeing the expansion of Interstate 94 in Racine County and far southern Milwaukee County from three lanes in each direction to four lanes. Information about the I-94 North-South project is available online at https://projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth/
Information about the Wisconn Valley development roads is available on the WisDOT’s 511 construction projects site: https://projects.511wi.gov/fdr/
