RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the northbound Interstate 94 on-ramp at Seven Mile Road will be temporarily closed to extend the merge zone for traffic entering I-94.
The ramp is expected to reopen by the end of the month, though the work is weather-dependent. The announcement comes a day after WisDOT shifted northbound traffic between Seven Mile Road and Ryan Road in Oak Creek into temporary lanes.
Both the closure and the traffic shift are part of the Interstate 94 North-South project. The new configuration will allow the southbound traffic to be shifted onto the northbound side of the freeway later this winter as the project continues. The southbound shift is expected to take place within a couple weeks.
Also, the new bridge on Ryan Road over I-94 was fully opened Tuesday. The park and ride lot on Ryan Road was also be back open for use starting Tuesday morning, though not every space is available to park in yet.
WisDOT is overseeing the expansion of Interstate 94 in Racine County and far southern Milwaukee County from three lanes in each direction to four lanes. Information about the I-94 North-South project is available online at https://projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth/
Information about the Wisconn Valley development roads is available on the WisDOT’s 511 construction projects site: https://projects.511wi.gov/fdr/
