CALEDONIA  — In anticipation of extreme cold temperatures, coupled with potential heaving pavement conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to close the outside right lane along northbound I-94 at Highway G.

Beginning Saturday, March 2, northbound I-94 traffic will find a single-lane closure from Highway G in Caledonia to Ryan Road in Oak Creek. In the coming days, plans will be developed to further address the temporary pavement condition in the area, according to a WisDOT news release.

Motorists are urged to drive at appropriate speeds and remain vigilant for changing pavement conditions.

For up-to-date travel information, visit https://511wi.gov/

