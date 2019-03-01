CALEDONIA — In anticipation of extreme cold temperatures, coupled with potential heaving pavement conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to close the outside right lane along northbound I-94 at Highway G.
Beginning Saturday, March 2, northbound I-94 traffic will find a single-lane closure from Highway G in Caledonia to Ryan Road in Oak Creek. In the coming days, plans will be developed to further address the temporary pavement condition in the area, according to a WisDOT news release.
Motorists are urged to drive at appropriate speeds and remain vigilant for changing pavement conditions.
For up-to-date travel information, visit https://511wi.gov/
