Semi crash I-94

Crews clean up debris Wednesday afternoon following a fiery multiple-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning on I-94.

YORKVILLE — Northbound Interstate-94 will remain closed until early Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of the interstate for around 10 hours. 

"Due to the severity of the crash earlier today, the northbound lanes of traffic will remain closed due to damage to the road surface," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in a press release. "Repairs are being made to the northbound lanes of traffic."

As of 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced that all I-94 southbound lanes were open.

Those traveling north on I-94 Wednesday night will need to find an alternate route around the crash scene. Drivers will be diverted off the interstate at Highway 20 until the repairs are complete. 

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

