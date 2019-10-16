RACINE COUNTY — Northbound lanes of Interstate 94, and two southbound lanes, at Highway G were closed for hours Wednesday after a semitrailer fire in Milwaukee County.
At approximately 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported that all northbound traffic was being diverted off I-94 at Highway G due to a semi trailer fire in Milwaukee County near Oakwood Road.
Two southbound lanes were also blocked for emergency vehicles, the Wisconsin of Transportation said in a traffic notification.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., traffic remained heavily congested on roadways adjacent to the interstate, especially along the frontage roads and highways V and 38, with north- and southbound traffic stretching into both Racine and Milwaukee counties.
At Highway G, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Sheriff's Office deputies routed traffic off I-94.
At 10:15 a.m., the northbound lanes of I-94, as well as the all southbound lanes, were reopened at Highway G. Two of three lanes of northbound traffic remain closed in Milwaukee County at Oakwood Road, the Sheriff's Office reported.
At 11:51 a.m., WisDOT reported that all lanes had been reopened.
