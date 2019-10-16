{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning that all northbound traffic on Interstate 94 is closed at Highway G due to a semi trailer fire in Milwaukee County near Oakwood Road.  

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure was first reported at 7:26 a.m., with two left southbound lanes on I-94 are also blocked for emergency vehicles. 

At approximately 9:30 a.m., traffic remained heavily congested roadways adjacent to the interstate, especially along the frontage roads and highways V and 38, with traffic stretching into both Racine and Milwaukee counties. 

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

At Highway G, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Sheriff's Office deputies routed traffic off I-94. 

To avoid the fire, the Sheriff's Office is advising driver to take an alternate route. The detour is at Highway G, west to 27th Street, north to Ryan Road and east on Ryan Road to get back onto Interstate 94. 

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments