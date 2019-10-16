RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning that all northbound traffic on Interstate 94 is closed at Highway G due to a semi trailer fire in Milwaukee County near Oakwood Road.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure was first reported at 7:26 a.m., with two left southbound lanes on I-94 are also blocked for emergency vehicles.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., traffic remained heavily congested roadways adjacent to the interstate, especially along the frontage roads and highways V and 38, with traffic stretching into both Racine and Milwaukee counties.
At Highway G, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Sheriff's Office deputies routed traffic off I-94.
To avoid the fire, the Sheriff's Office is advising driver to take an alternate route. The detour is at Highway G, west to 27th Street, north to Ryan Road and east on Ryan Road to get back onto Interstate 94.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Here we go again. In my 50 years of driving I94 I cannot remember as many accidents, broken down vehicles, police activity, etc. what a mess.
