RACINE — The north side of Racine was heavily hit by a brief, powerful thunderstorm early Tuesday evening. Trees, limbs and wires were down throughout the north side and the west end of Racine County.
As of about 6:30 p.m., 7,511 Racine County customers of We Energies were without power, almost 8% of customers in the county. That included 2,716 in the City of Racine, 2,294 in the Village of Union Grove, 1,438 in the Town of Dover and 728 in Yorkville.
As of 6 p.m. police squad cars were blocking off North Main Street just north of Melvin Avenue, where a tree had fallen across Main.
Utility spokesman Brian Manthey said We Energies had reports of entire trees having been blown down, which he said was because of the soft ground. In about the 2900 block of Erie Street, someone reported a tree had taken a power line down. A tree in the 600 block of Wolf Street was reportedly split in half.
In Dover, a power line was reported to be down across Highway 11 at 22230 Durand Ave., Manthey said. And a utility pole was reported to be broken off at the bottom and leaning on the power lines at highways 11 and 75.
Manthey cautioned people to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed live power line.
Across southeasten Wisconsin 26,859 utility customers were without power as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
