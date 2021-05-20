 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Shore Bank on Washington Avenue to get renovation, will remain open
0 comments
washington AVENUE

North Shore Bank on Washington Avenue to get renovation, will remain open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Internal - Westgate

A rendering of the planned renovation of the interior of the Westgate branch of North State Bank, 4923 Washington Ave., Racine. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — The Westgate Branch of North Shore Bank, 4923 Washington Ave., will get a renovation that will update both the interior and exterior, the bank has announced.

Denmark has approved a plan to build a $34 billion clean energy island in the North Sea. The island, which will be the first of its kind, will be built 50 miles off the coast of Denmark. In its initial phase, the island will be the size of 18 soccer pitches and provide energy for 3 million European households. The energy hub in the North Sea will be the largest construction project in Danish history. It will make a big contribution to the realization of the enormous potential for European offshore wind, Denmark’s climate minister, Dan Jørgensen. The island is expected to be completed by 2033 and will help in Denmark's goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. The state will hold a 51% stake in the island with the private sector holding the rest.

The branch will feature a new design concept and will offer customers banking that’s more convenient, according to a press release from NSB. Features include extended video teller drive-up hours, 24/7 drive-up ATMs, in-branch coin counting and more private areas to conduct business.

External - Westgate

A rendering of the exterior of the Westgate branch of North State Bank. 
External - Westgate (2)

A rendering of the exterior of the Westgate branch of North State Bank. 

The location will continue to serve customers’ financial needs by offering services like personal checking, business checking, savings accounts, retirement planning and consumer/mortgage lending.

The branch will remain open during construction, which will begin this summer, the press release said.

“We’re thrilled to continue our commitment in the Washington Avenue area as we grow and innovate with our customers,” said Susan T. Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at NSB. “This new space complements the current needs of our loyal customers and with the addition of video teller banking, they will now be able to bank at that site seven days a week with extended hours.”

NSB is working with Plunkett Raysich Architects to ensure the building’s original character is preserved while integrating the updated, urban design.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Catherine’s students sign for All-In Milwaukee scholarships

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News