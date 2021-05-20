North Shore Bank on Washington Avenue to get renovation, will remain open

RACINE — The Westgate Branch of North Shore Bank, 4923 Washington Ave., will get a renovation that will update both the interior and exterior, the bank has announced.

The branch will feature a new design concept and will offer customers banking that’s more convenient, according to a press release from NSB. Features include extended video teller drive-up hours, 24/7 drive-up ATMs, in-branch coin counting and more private areas to conduct business.

The location will continue to serve customers’ financial needs by offering services like personal checking, business checking, savings accounts, retirement planning and consumer/mortgage lending.

The branch will remain open during construction, which will begin this summer, the press release said.

“We’re thrilled to continue our commitment in the Washington Avenue area as we grow and innovate with our customers,” said Susan T. Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at NSB. “This new space complements the current needs of our loyal customers and with the addition of video teller banking, they will now be able to bank at that site seven days a week with extended hours.”