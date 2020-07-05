North Shore Animal Hospital marks golden anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — With only one in three small businesses making it to the 10-year mark, North Shore Animal Hospital, 4630 Douglas Ave. (State Hwy. 32) in Caledonia, is in very rare company: It’s marking its 50th anniversary this month.

Across all the changes inherent with the passage of 50 years of time, one thing has remained the same — the cohesive oversight of Burlington born-and-raised veterinarian Dr. Thomas N. Torhorst.

“I’ve always liked animals,” he noted. “I enjoy dealing with animals and their people … I’ve had a very enjoyable career.”

After earning a bachelor of science degree in economics and doing graduate work in agricultural economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Torhorst earned his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Michigan State University in 1968, spending his last two years on MSU’s open heart surgery team.

Beginning his professional career in Niles, Ill., in suburban Chicago, Torhorst returned to Racine County in the midst of a local tragedy: On July 3, 1970 Caledonia veterinarian Dr. Lawrence Gearhart, 41, and his 14-year-old son, Lawrence Jr., died when their boat was swamped by high waves while salmon fishing on Lake Michigan. An 11-year-old son, Jeffrey, survived a harrowing 17-hour ordeal on the lake.