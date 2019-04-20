CALEDONIA — Racine Unified’s North Park Elementary School has “beat the odds.”
North Park, 4748 Elizabeth St., is one of 81 schools in the state named a 2019 Beating-the-Odds Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition by the Department of Public Instruction.
Title I Schools of Recognition are honored for their success in educating students from economically disadvantage families, according to a press release from DPI. These schools receive federal Title I funding to provide services to high numbers or high percentages of economically disadvantaged children.
During the 2017-18 school year, 71.8 percent of North Park students were designated as being economically disadvantaged. It is one of Racine Unified’s smaller elementary schools, with 296 students. Data used to determine the awards is from the 2017-18 school year.
"Students living in poverty often find themselves standing outside the dreams we hold for our youth," stated Carolyn Stanford Taylor, the state superintendent of public instruction. "To bring students back into the dream requires skill, knowledge, and commitment. Thank you, educators, support staff, families, partners — everyone who helped schools earn these awards. You are building a better future for your students and our state."
Beating-the-Odds Schools like North Park are in the top 25 percent of high-poverty schools in the state and have above-average student achievement in reading and math when compared to similar schools in similar districts.
Also named Beating-the-Odds schools were Kenosha Unified’s Edward Bain, Grewenow Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary, as well as seven schools in the Milwaukee Public Schools District.
Muskego-Norway schools honored
In addition to the Beating-the-Odds schools, 19 schools in the state were named High Achieving and 23 were named High-Progress schools, making for a total of 114 Title I Schools of Recognition.
High Progress schools fall within the top 10 percent of schools experiencing growth in reading and math for elementary and middle school students, or the top 10 percent of schools with the greatest improvement in high school graduation rates and have achievement gaps that are less than 3 points between student groups or show evidence of reducing gaps.
High Achieving schools have achievement gaps that are less than 3 points between student groups or show evidence of reducing gaps and demonstrate high achievement at the school level.
Area High Progress schools are Milwaukee Public Schools’ German Immersion School, Muskego Elementary School, Mill Valley Elementary School and Tess Corners Elementary School. The three latter schools are in the Muskego-Norway School District, which serves part of Racine County.
Muskego-Norway's Muskego Elementary School and Tess Corners Elementary School were also named High-Achieving schools.
Stanford Taylor plans to recognize all of the schools during a May 20 ceremony at the State Capitol.
