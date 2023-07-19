RACINE — A U.S. soldier creating an international stir by crossing into North Korea has been identified as a Racine resident who graduated from high school here three years ago.

Travis King, a 2020 graduate of Park High School and now a private in the U.S. Army, has been detained by North Korea and is the first known American held in the country in nearly five years.

King, a 23-year-old cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division, was previously imprisoned for 47 days in South Korea on an assault charge, and faced discharge from the Army, according to a U.S. official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Racine soldier was released from a South Korean prison July 10 and was scheduled to return Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas. He was escorted as far as customs, but left the airport before boarding his plane.

He reportedly then bolted Tuesday into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone, which separates U.S. ally South Korea from the hostile neighbor to the north.

The American-led United Nations command said it was working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the situation.

ABC News on Wednesday published an interview with King's mother, Claudine Gates, who lives on Park View Drive in Racine.

Gates told ABC News she was shocked when she heard the news of her son's crossing into North Korea.

"I can’t see Travis doing anything like that," she said.

Nobody answered at the front door Wednesday, and the family had a note posted, stating: "We're not answering questions at this time. Please respect our privacy."

The house also had an American flag hanging on the front porch, along with a Park High School sign.

Racine Unified School District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said King attended Park High and graduated in 2020. Tapp said the district would release no other information without King's consent.

King has served in the Army for more than two years.

"I’m so proud of him," his mother told ABC News. "I just want him to come home, come back to America."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

