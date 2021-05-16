North Beach's oasis to see new flavors this summer, thanks to Gato's co-owner taking over

José said he hopes offering some Mexican cuisine to beachgoers will encourage them to go around the corner and try Gato’s out.

“We’re hoping it brings more business to our restaurant, too,” Maria Felix, who is José’s wife and also works at Gato’s.

Quote "What I hope to bring is a little bit of flavor, diversity ... It's going to be a place for special moments of people coming outside and enjoying the sun, not just being home." José Felix, new owner of North Beach's oasis

Just as Gato’s is a family-and-friends effort, José will be enlisting the help of his loved ones and be giving some of the teens in the family their first job. It’s set to be a great summer, José said.

“I’ve always called this the gem of Racine,” Maria said.

To now be a part of something as iconic as the beach “feels great and surreal,” José said.

Pointing out a wide area in the sand, José mentioned he’s planning on bringing activities like hula hoop contests and volleyball games near the oasis to provide families with more things to do.

