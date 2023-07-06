RACINE — North Beach and Zoo Beach were closed Thursday due to high bacteria levels found in water samples.

Laboratory staff found high levels of E. coli concentration in the water. The E. coli level was 1507 CCE/100 mL in North Beach, and 2521 CCE/100 mL in Zoo Beach, both of which were above the advisory limit of 1000 MPN/100 mL in a single sample.

A Facebook post from the Racine Public Health Department stated that the elevated bacteria levels are a result from Wednesday’s rain.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the strain of E. coli that is tested for at beaches has a low risk of making swimmers ill. Despite this, it indicates “the possible presence of other health risks in the water, such as bacteria, viruses and other organisms.”

Though Racine residents could participate in other beach activities, people were not allowed to swim in the water Thursday.

The Public Health Department intended to take additional samples Thursday afternoon and would issue an update to notify the public of any changes.

New buoys installed along Lake Michigan in Racine Buoy 1 Buoy 2 Buoy 3 Buoy 4