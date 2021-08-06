 Skip to main content
North Beach under advisory for bacteria levels; Zoo Beach still open
North Beach under advisory for bacteria levels; Zoo Beach still open

RACINE — As of Friday afternoon, North Beach is unsafe for swimming due to high bacterial counts in water samples taken by City of Racine laboratory staff.

Zoo Beach remains open.

The advisory at North Beach will remain in effect until bacteria levels are within the accepted limits.

The city urges any questions regarding water safety and bacteria levels be directed to 262-636-9203.

