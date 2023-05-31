RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will open North Beach on Saturday, June 3. Lifeguards will be on duty at that time and will begin guarding seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the safety of all in the park, beach and swim areas, residents are asked to observe the following rules:
- No motor boats, wind surfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swim area.
- Do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards.
- Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for safety when hazardous conditions are present.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
- Motorized vehicles are prohibited.
- Glass containers are prohibited.
- Bonfires are prohibited.
- Dogs and other pets are prohibited on the beach and in the park areas.
People are also reading…
North Beach closes at 10 p.m. For daily water conditions at North Beach, visit the City of Racine webpage at cityofracine.org.