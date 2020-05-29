North Beach swimming opens June 6

RACINE — The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is set to open guarded swimming at North Beach on Saturday, June 6. Lifeguards are scheduled to be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
People are currently able to go to North Beach as long as they social distance, but there are no lifeguards on duty.
Restrooms, concessions and parking lots remain closed per the Forward Racine Health Department order.
For the safety of all in the park, beach and swim areas, visitors are asked to observe the following rules:
- Social distancing of 6 feet and wearing of face masks is recommended.
- Do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards.
Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for safety when hazardous conditions are present.
The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by City of Racine Ordinance and Public Health Department order:
- Gatherings of groups larger than 10 people.
- Alcoholic beverages
- Motorized vehicles on the beach
- Glass containers
- Fire on the beach
- Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas
- Motor boats, wind surfers or flotation devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) in the protected swim area.
- Tents, inflatables and other structures
- Amplified sound
For daily water conditions at North Beach, visit the City of Racine website at cityofracine.org.
North Beach Park closes at 10 p.m. For more information, visit the website, email prcs@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9131.
