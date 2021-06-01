 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Beach set to open Saturday
0 comments

North Beach set to open Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will open North Beach on June 5. Lifeguards will be on duty at that time and will begin guarding seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the safety of all in the park, beach and swim areas:

  • No motor boats, wind surfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swim area.
  • Do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards. Interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.
  • Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for safety when hazardous conditions are present.
  • For daily water conditions at North Beach, check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org.
  • North Beach Park closes promptly at 10 p.m.

The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by City of Racine Ordinance:

  • Alcoholic beverages (except within the North Beach Oasis area).
  • Motorized vehicles on the beaches.
  • Glass containers on the beaches.
  • Fire on the beaches.
  • Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas.

Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room 127; or by calling 262-636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/RPRCS.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chef's Quick Tip: Strawberry shortcake

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News