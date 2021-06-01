North Beach set to open Saturday

RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will open North Beach on June 5. Lifeguards will be on duty at that time and will begin guarding seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For the safety of all in the park, beach and swim areas:
- No motor boats, wind surfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swim area.
- Do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards. Interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.
- Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for safety when hazardous conditions are present.
- For daily water conditions at North Beach, check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org.
- North Beach Park closes promptly at 10 p.m.
The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by City of Racine Ordinance:
- Alcoholic beverages (except within the North Beach Oasis area).
- Motorized vehicles on the beaches.
- Glass containers on the beaches.
- Fire on the beaches.
- Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas.
Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room 127; or by calling 262-636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/RPRCS.