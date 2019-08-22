RACINE — City staff have asked the City Council to hold off on approving funding for an infrastructure project needed for the @North Beach housing project.
At Tuesday evening's City Council Meeting, Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II, who chairs the Finance and Personnel Committee, told the council he'd received a request from staff that the council defer an agenda item approving up to $595,000 for a sanitary sewer system upgrade.
"It's not quite ready yet," said Shakoor.
Alderman Sandy Weidner moved that the item be sent back to Finance and Personnel so any changes in the project can be discussed at committee before being sent to the council.
City Administrator Jim Palenick said either motion was fine because as the project is finalized, he predicted some changes will be made.
"It would probably be perfectly fine to send to Finance and Personnel as well because they’ll be dealing with some additions to the amendment," said Palenick.
Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District asked if the delay was going to push the project back much further.
"We were supposed to have a shovel in the ground by June, and we’re going into September, and I’m wondering if there’s a possibility that it's going to happen this year or not," said Coe.
Palenick remained optimistic about the project.
"I do believe we’ll stay reasonably close to the schedule and it will start this year," said Palenick. "We should have a better answer in the course of the next week or two."
The council voted to send the item back to the Finance and Personnel Committee.
Project overview
The @North Beach project would be built on the former Walker Manufacturing site between Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd., the city water treatment plant at 100 Hubbard St., and Lake Michigan. Royal Capital is buying the city-owned site for $3.2 million and plans to build:
- A seven-story apartment building including a two-story parking structure.
- A five-story apartment building with one story of parking and a total, between the two structures, of 241 parking spaces.
- A total of 242 market-rate apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms each.
- A total of 364,666 square feet of new construction; and
- About 4,400 square feet of retail space, possibly including a restaurant.
