About @North Beach

The 9.5-acre property — the former location of Walker Manufacturing — lies between Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd., the city water treatment plant at 100 Hubbard St., and the lake. Royal Capital is buying the city-owned site, currently considered the city’s prime development opportunity, for $3.2 million.

Two apartment buildings are planned to be constructed: A seven-story building with a two-story parking structure, and a five-story building with one story of parking. Every apartment will have either a balcony or walk-out patio.