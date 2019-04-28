RACINE — The latest developments in the $60 million @North Beach project include an almost $6.5 million incentive to offset the cost of building covered parking.
According to the agreement, which is scheduled to go before the City Council at its next meeting, the city would purchase the project’s two parking structures, or units, using $6,496,000 in reserves from the site’s tax increment district, TID 14.
The city would lease use of the parking units back to Racine Harborside LLC, owned by developer Royal Capital Group of Milwaukee, for $1 per unit per year. By end the of the life of the TID, the city would deed the parking units back to Racine Harborside.
Mayor Cory Mason has called @North Beach, 1129 Michigan Blvd., the biggest redevelopment project in the city in a generation.
The 9.5-acre property — the former location of Walker Manufacturing — lies between Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd., the city water treatment plant at 100 Hubbard St., and the lake. Milwaukee-based Royal Capital Group is buying the city-owned site, currently considered the city’s prime development opportunity, for $3.2 million.
Two apartment buildings are planned to be constructed: A seven-story building with a two-story parking structure, and a five-story building with one story of parking. Every apartment will have either a balcony or walk-out patio.
Those two buildings, both on the lake side of the proposed development, comprise the first of two phases. Royal Capital envisions developing the rest of the site later. Mason has said phase two is envisioned to be mostly market-rate housing.
The high cost of parking
City Administrator Jim Palenick said that in order for the market-rate housing project to be competitive “with our weather and our climate,” the project needs on-site covered parking.
“That can run $30,000 a space or more sometimes,” said Palenick. “When you’re trying to do a project in the City of Racine, where its been difficult to do projects for a while, where our property taxes are relatively high, where the rents are relatively low because they’re unproven, and where a lot of these developers are finding gaps, then how do you fill a gap, particularly when you’ve added (covered parking) in there that’s a very expensive component?”
The payments for the parking units are split so that half of the funds, $3,248,000, will be released once the first parking unit is complete and the final payment of $3,248,000 will be released once the second unit is complete.
The incentive, along with a condominium declaration and escrow agreement, were presented to the Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday. The committee voted to send all components of the deal to the City Council with a recommendation to approve.
Alderman Natalia Taft of the 13th District asked what the city’s responsibilities and liabilities would be during its ownership of the parking units. Palenick said Royal Capital would be responsible for any maintenance and upkeep of the facility. The city’s only obligation would be to plow the uncovered areas.
Palenick told the committee that the parking agreement is one component of an incentive package for the project that includes an estimated $1 million road infrastructure project, including sidewalks, lighting and signage, to be paid for out of the intergovernmental fund (money Racine receives from its suburbs as part of sewer and water agreements), and a new lift station that could cost an estimated $1.19 million which could come out of the sewer surcharge fund.
The City Council is expected to vote on the parking agreement, condominium declaration and escrow agreement at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Room 205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mayor Mason, Making Racine better everyday!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.