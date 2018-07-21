RACINE —Many area residents have known North Beach is one of the jewels of Racine and it has continued its reputation as one of the best beaches in the Midwest.
The Clean Beaches Coalition has given North Beach "Blue Wave Certification" for the 14th year in a row.
According to a press release from the Public Health Department for the City of Racine, the Blue Wave program was the country's first national environmental certification for beaches.
Over the past decade, North Beach has played host to multiple national events, from EVP pro-amateur beach volleyball tournaments to the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon. These events, among others, attract over 100,000 visitors annually and a significant source of revenue to Racine County.
Three other Wisconsin beaches were also recognized, all of them were located on Apostle Island Lakeshore on Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin.
North Beach is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dogs are only allowed on leash on the paved bike path.
This is from Journal Times article from 2010, don’t know if the rules have been updated since then, can’t seem to load the City of Racine website to verify.
Now if only people would follow the law of “no dogs on the beach”. This includes the zoo beach. Because there are no lifeguards it’s like a freaking free for all down there. There should, at the very least, be a sign posted. It makes it dangerous and unenjoyable for everyone else. The last time we went, it was out of control. AT LEAST 12-15 dogs in the 2 hours we were there. Many were kept on their leash, I’ll admit that. Some barking. Some running. Some “tussling” around with other dogs. I happen to know too many people bitten by dogs. Keep your dogs home. I know it’s hard for some to actually believe this but: Your dog is not a person. It’s not your child. It’s an animal. You don’t actually need to bring your dog to everything you go to.
