PLAYING AT NORTH BEACH
Hayden Metzger and his sister, Kali, of Burlington, build a sandcastle on July 13, 2016, at North Beach.

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

RACINE —Many area residents have known North Beach is one of the jewels of Racine and it has continued its reputation as one of the best beaches in the Midwest. 

The Clean Beaches Coalition has given North Beach "Blue Wave Certification" for the 14th year in a row.

According to a press release from the Public Health Department for the City of Racine, the Blue Wave program was the country's first national environmental certification for beaches. 

Over the past decade, North Beach has played host to multiple national events, from EVP pro-amateur beach volleyball tournaments to the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon. These events, among others, attract over 100,000 visitors annually and a significant source of revenue to Racine County.

Three other Wisconsin beaches were also recognized, all of them were located on Apostle Island Lakeshore on Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin. 

